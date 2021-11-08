‘Choice between compromised officer or state Congress chief’: Sidhu hits out at state govt, advocate general

Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government on Monday after the Cabinet failed to take up the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol, saying they’ll have to “choose between a compromised officer or the state Congress chief”.

“Either you choose the compromised officer or choose your Punjab Pradesh Committee Chief chief,” Sidhu said.

Addressing the media after the Vidhan Sabha session, Sidhu said Deol had ensured blanket bail to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and the government had not filed an SLP against the bail yet. Calling out DGP IPS Sahota, he said that he had given a clean chit to the main accused in Bargari sacrilege case.

PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing media at Punjab Bhawan Chandigarh @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/chNyD2nbyi — kamleshwar singh (@ks_express16) November 8, 2021

Sidhu added that there was a change in guard because some people had raised questions on why the government was not arresting Sumedh Saini. “The same people are now quiet,” he said, while referring to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had given statements against former CM Amarinder Singh that he was not arresting Saini.

He also questioned as to why the government was not making the STF report public when the court hadn’t passed any restraining order regarding it. “A single weak link can spoil a case,” he added.

He also asked as to why the government had not started renegotiating with the private thermal power plants. He added that he will not compromise on any issue which is was close to the people’s hearts. “These were the main issues confronting the state. We waited for these to be sorted for so many years. But again, nothing is being done,” he said.