After meeting Channi and Jakhar, Sidhu: ‘Unity means strength, division ends in nemesis’

Punjab Congress was able to put up a united show on Wednesday when Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu came together at the party headquarters, to attend a meeting called and chaired by campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar.

Their coming together held significance as Jakhar had refused to meet Channi at the former’s residence in Panchkula only on Tuesday. He had stated that he would meet Channi at Congress Bhawan.

AICC secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary and PPCC General Secretary in-charge Pargat Singh were also present in the meeting.

While Channi left in about an hour, Sidhu and Jakhar held a separate meeting for little less than an hour. Efforts have been on to bridge differences between Sidhu and Jakhar, which had cropped up when Jakhar’s appointment as CM was blocked on the grounds that he was not a JatSikh.

In the meeting, Jakhar is learnt to have raised the issue of the party needing to start a focused campaign in the state as elections could be declared anytime now. Opposition SAD had already held a mega rally in Moga on Tuesday and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was taking out Tiranga Yatras, he is learnt to have pointed out.

After the meeting, Sidhu said, “It is an important meeting especially when Jakhar is a part of it. Unity means strength and division ends up in nemesis. My father’s book was released by late Balram Jakhar, father of Sunil Jakhar. This is a legacy. I welcome the meeting. The Congress has been strengthened after the appointment of Partap Bajwa and Sunil Jakhar in the election committees. Water flows much faster after the confluence of rivers. I had got the invite for the meeting. It is our responsibility to make the organisation stronger.”