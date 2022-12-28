Punjab Congress finalises yatra arrangements

With Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Punjab in early January, the state Congress on Tuesday finalised arrangements for the foot march in a meeting.

The exact dates will be announced later, said a release issued by the party here.

A high-level meeting was held at the Punjab Congress Committee headquarters here, which was presided over by party general secretary K C Venugopal. Secretary in charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary was also present.

The PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The exact dates of the Punjab leg of the yatra will be announced later”.

Congress leaders told Venugopal that all arrangements had been made up to grassroots level and there will be maximum participation all over the state, Punjab Congress said in a written statement.

“Warring briefed the leaders about the preparations being done in the state for the yatra. He said, there was lot of enthusiasm among workers to receive and participate in the yatra,” the statement further read.