scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Punjab Congress finalises yatra arrangements

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Punjab in early January.

Congress Bharat jodo yatraThe exact dates of Yatra will be announced later, said a release issued by the Congress. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

With Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Punjab in early January, the state Congress on Tuesday finalised arrangements for the foot march in a meeting.

The exact dates will be announced later, said a release issued by the party here.

A high-level meeting was held at the Punjab Congress Committee headquarters here, which was presided over by party general secretary K C Venugopal. Secretary in charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary was also present.

Also Read |First phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra only a teaser, full film to be shown in second phase: Hooda

The PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The exact dates of the Punjab leg of the yatra will be announced later”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...

Congress leaders told Venugopal that all arrangements had been made up to grassroots level and there will be maximum participation all over the state, Punjab Congress said in a written statement.

“Warring briefed the leaders about the preparations being done in the state for the yatra. He said, there was lot of enthusiasm among workers to receive and participate in the yatra,” the statement further read.

More from Chandigarh
Also Read |BJP using probe agencies to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 03:51 IST
Next Story

Opposition finds a stick to beat Khattar govt with: anomalies in flagship property ID scheme

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close