Punjab Cong to start ‘Hatth naal hatth jodo’ drive

Days after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” after covering over 3,500 km across the country against “politics of hatred”, in rup-up to Lok Sabha polls scheduled in 2024, the Punjab Congress is set to kick off “Haath se haath jodo” (‘Hatth naal hatth jodo’ in Punjabi) campaign across the state which aims to take Rahul’s written message to every household.

The Punjab Congress, however, is not just targeting Lok Sabha parliamentary polls 2024, but also Municipal Corporation (MC) elections scheduled this year in major cities of Punjab. So, along with Rahul’s message and a chargesheet against ruling BJP-led government at the Centre, the party workers will also be distributing a third written note which will highlight failures of Bhagwant-Mann led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Ex-MLA and Congress’s district president for Ludhiana (urban) Sanjay Talwar said that a meeting of 81 block presidents from Malwa region was held in Sangrur Friday chaired by PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, in which it was decided that party workers will reach out to every Punjabi in all districts through this campaign and “expose the BJP-led government at the Centre.’

The chargesheet against BJP says that 10% rich in the country own 64% wealth of the country whereas 50% population has only 6% wealth.