Punjab Cong tears into AAP govt over state’s law and order

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former minister Sukh Sarkaria and senior leader Sukhpal Khaira were also present at the press conference.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 24, 2022 4:14:20 am
Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “complete collapse” of law and order in the state. The party questioned the “failure of the Punjab Police in nabbing the culprits responsible for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala”.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and others asserted that “the situation in Punjab was deteriorating fast and they feared it might drift to a point of no return”. The party asked, “If the CM himself is threatened, who can be safe in Punjab.”

Warring said, “24 days have passed, and Punjab Police continue to be clueless about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Whatever progress has been made is only because of Delhi Police and Maharashtra Police.”

The Congress leaders asked Punjab Police, “What have you done in the case so far. Even the prime suspect, Lawrence Bishnoi, was handed over to the Punjab Police by Delhi Police which they are claiming as a achievement.”

Referring to “frequent calls for ransom to people across the state”, Bajwa said, “Even Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had himself revealed that he had also received threat calls. Ideally, a mature CM would not make such information public as this would shatter the already-shaken confidence of people in the government.”

