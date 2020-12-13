Punjab: Cong MP Preneet Kaur’s mother Satinder Kaur passes away

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore laid a wreath at Satinder’s Sector 5 residence and shared his heartfelt sympathy with the family.

Satinder Kaur Kahlon, mother of Congress MP Preneet Kaur and mother-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, passed away after prolonged illness here on Sunday. She was 96.

Satinder was the wife of former Punjab Chief Secretary late Gyan Singh Kahlon. She is survived by her son Himmet Singh Kahlon and daughter Geetinder Kaur.

The mortal remains of Satinder Kaur were consigned to flames at the electric crematorium in Sector 25 here. Besides the Chief Minister and other members of the family, Amarinder’s brother-in-law, president Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, was present at the crematorium.

Others who joined the bereaved family at the crematorium were MP Manish Tewari, president of PPCC Sunil Jakhar, MLAs Hardyal Kamboj and Rajinder Singh, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, DGP Dinkar Gupta, AG Atul Nanda, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary Technical Education Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary to the CM Tejveer Singh, Special Principal Secretary to the CM Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, and Additional Principal Secretary to CM Jitendra Jorwal.

