Punjab: Cong MP Aujla writes to CM, questions transfer of probe from Vigilance Bureau to Amritsar Police

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla has once again expressed his dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe related to the Covid-19 crisis.

He has written to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, questioning the transfer of probe — into the alleged fraud of a private hospital and laboratory faking Covid-19 reports to loot patients — from the Vigilance Bureau to Amritsar police.

“I am writing to you to bring to your attention the stand-off which happened between the families of patients and medical staff of EMC Hospital, Amritsar, on July 8. As you are well aware that the Vigilance Bureau in Amritsar had registered an FIR on June 23 against the owners of Tuli Diagnostic Centre, Amritsar, under attempt to murder charges for endangering the lives of people by issuing fake reports of Covid-19. Besides this, bureau had also booked the owner of EMC Hospital and its doctors for allegedly colluding with the lab and committing fraud. The vigilance bureau in its preliminary investigation also found the connivance of some health department officials and doctors. The residents of the state greatly appreciated the stern stance government took into this matter.”

“Now as the vigilance bureau was about to bring conclusive results in this case, the probe into this matter got shifted to local police, which seems to have happened for the first time in the history of Punjab Police. The mere news of transfer of probe became the reason of the above stated stand-off which can become tenser in the coming days if Punjab government does not reverse its decision,” said the letter.

“The residents of the city have been patiently cooperating with government in its efforts to contain Covid-19 and are expecting government to act swiftly in such matters. I therefore request you to personally intervene into this matter and transfer this probe back to Vigilance Bureau or order a judicial probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court that could get to the bottom of this matter,” it further said.

Vigilance Bureau Amritsar had registered a case against Dr Mohinder Singh, Dr Ridhum Tuli, Dr Sanjay Piplani and Dr Robin Tuli of Tuli laboratory and Dr Pawan Arora and Pankaj Soni of EMC Hospital under sections 307, 336, 270, 420, 467, 468, 471, 181 and 120(b) of IPC.

A few weeks earlier, Deputy Secretary, MPLADS, Raj Krishan Bhoria, had while reacting to a complaint from Aujla, written to the principal secretary of the Punjab State Planning Board citing a “delay” in the investigation into allegations of a PPE purchase scam at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

