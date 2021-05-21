Punjab Cong infighting: Rahul likely to meet party MLAs soon

Following the intervention of Congress high command asking warring leaders to exercise restraint, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will be holding meetings with Punjab MLAs soon.

According to sources, Gandhi will meet MLAs individually and take feedback about the prevailing situation in state, a source said.

“It could be as early as this weekend, depending on Rahul’s health. He is recovering from Covid. If he feels like meeting the MLAs, then it might be held this weekend. Otherwise, it may take longer,” a party leader privy to developments said.

Earlier, party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat was to hold virtual meetings with the MLAs. These meetings were cancelled after a few MLAs were skeptical about the confidentiality of such interactions.

The Congress camp largely remained peaceful after high command’s intervention. However, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu continued with his criticism of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Twitter and exhorted the MLAs and workers to apprise the high command abreast of the developments.

PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar also broke his silence on Thursday and cautioned party workers stating that the party high command was watching. He cautioned the workers “against a few leaders who were always trying to seek opportunities in any crisis situation.