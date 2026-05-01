‘The broom is for cleaning’: Bhagwant Mann tables confidence motion as AAP battles MP exodus

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the Congress was peddling rumours that AAP was on the brink of breaking away and rubbished the claims.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readMay 1, 2026 05:23 PM IST
Bhagwant MannPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann said AAP had done exemplary work, adding that the water table was going up, canal water had reached the fields, and a law against sacrilege was brought in. (File Photo)
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After the exodus of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister and Leader of the House, Bhagwant Mann, tabled a confidence motion in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

While introducing the motion, Mann said that several rumours were being peddled that the AAP was on the brink of breaking away. “However, I want to tell the House that AAP will not break. It is growing at the national level. We have a government in Punjab, are in the Opposition in Delhi, have five MLAs in Gujarat, an MLA in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, and two MLAs in Goa,” he said.

Terming the rumours “a creation of the Opposition Congress”, Mann added, “They can see that in the 2027 Assembly elections, nobody will even engage with them. I want to tell the photographers to click a picture of the Opposition benches. In the 2027 elections, only these MLAs will be left on the Opposition benches.” Mann was referring to BSP MLA Nachhattar Pal and Independent Rana Inder Partap Singh, who were the only ones left in the House after Congress MLAs staged a walkout earlier.

Also Read | ‘Get breathalyser test’: Congress alleges Bhagwant Mann ‘drunk’ in assembly, stages walkout

The Congress had sought an alcohol test for Mann and all MLAs after Congress member Sukhpal Khaira had alleged that Mann had come to the House drunk. The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, had also written a letter to the Speaker seeking a breath-analyser for all the MLAs and the CM. The Speaker rejected the request.

Mann also said that the broom was meant for cleaning politics, and a few sticks of the broom keep falling out. “This, however, does not affect the broom,” he said, referring to the AAP symbol.

He said AAP had done exemplary work. The water table was going up by two to four meters, canal water had reached the fields, and the party had brought a law against sacrilege. But the Congress could not even hit out at the BJP as they were busy celebrating the AAP MPs’ exit, he said. Mann accused the BJP and the Congress of a quid pro quo and called for the motion to be passed unanimously.

What the rules say

The AAP had been planning to bring the motion ever since Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta, and Swati Maliwal had switched to the BJP by breaking the party in the Upper House. On Thursday, AAP’s chief whip Baljinder Kaur had issued a whip to all MLAs to be present in the Assembly.

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Sources said that a confidence motion suited the defection-ridden AAP. The Vidhan Sabha need not allow a floor test for another six months in case such a situation arises. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, “a no-confidence motion cannot be moved repeatedly without restriction. The general rule followed in Punjab and most states is that a fresh no-confidence motion is barred for six months if a previous motion has been discussed and voted upon. This restriction is derived from Assembly rules (state-specific) and parliamentary convention based on Lok Sabha practice. The purpose of this rule is to prevent political instability, continuous disruption of governance, and misuse of Assembly time.”

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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