‘The broom is for cleaning’: Bhagwant Mann tables confidence motion as AAP battles MP exodus

After the exodus of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister and Leader of the House, Bhagwant Mann, tabled a confidence motion in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

While introducing the motion, Mann said that several rumours were being peddled that the AAP was on the brink of breaking away. “However, I want to tell the House that AAP will not break. It is growing at the national level. We have a government in Punjab, are in the Opposition in Delhi, have five MLAs in Gujarat, an MLA in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, and two MLAs in Goa,” he said.

Terming the rumours “a creation of the Opposition Congress”, Mann added, “They can see that in the 2027 Assembly elections, nobody will even engage with them. I want to tell the photographers to click a picture of the Opposition benches. In the 2027 elections, only these MLAs will be left on the Opposition benches.” Mann was referring to BSP MLA Nachhattar Pal and Independent Rana Inder Partap Singh, who were the only ones left in the House after Congress MLAs staged a walkout earlier.

The Congress had sought an alcohol test for Mann and all MLAs after Congress member Sukhpal Khaira had alleged that Mann had come to the House drunk. The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, had also written a letter to the Speaker seeking a breath-analyser for all the MLAs and the CM. The Speaker rejected the request.

Mann also said that the broom was meant for cleaning politics, and a few sticks of the broom keep falling out. “This, however, does not affect the broom,” he said, referring to the AAP symbol.

He said AAP had done exemplary work. The water table was going up by two to four meters, canal water had reached the fields, and the party had brought a law against sacrilege. But the Congress could not even hit out at the BJP as they were busy celebrating the AAP MPs’ exit, he said. Mann accused the BJP and the Congress of a quid pro quo and called for the motion to be passed unanimously.

What the rules say

The AAP had been planning to bring the motion ever since Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta, and Swati Maliwal had switched to the BJP by breaking the party in the Upper House. On Thursday, AAP’s chief whip Baljinder Kaur had issued a whip to all MLAs to be present in the Assembly.

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Sources said that a confidence motion suited the defection-ridden AAP. The Vidhan Sabha need not allow a floor test for another six months in case such a situation arises. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, “a no-confidence motion cannot be moved repeatedly without restriction. The general rule followed in Punjab and most states is that a fresh no-confidence motion is barred for six months if a previous motion has been discussed and voted upon. This restriction is derived from Assembly rules (state-specific) and parliamentary convention based on Lok Sabha practice. The purpose of this rule is to prevent political instability, continuous disruption of governance, and misuse of Assembly time.”