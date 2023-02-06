Punjab college teachers’ union stages dharna against govt move to lower retirement age

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) organised a statewide two-hour dharna outside colleges on Monday against the government’s decision to lower the retirement age from 60 years to 58 years for teachers working in non-government private aided colleges under the grant-in-aid scheme.

The stir was supported by the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO), management associations and the principals’ association.

In his address at DAV College, Amritsar, general secretary of PCCTU Dr Gurdas Sekhon said revision in the pay scales for university and college teachers were to be implemented in October 2022 after a delay of over five years. But clause 13 (ii) of the pay revision notification caused a lot of confusion as it was interpreted by the audit department to mean that the retirement age of university and aided college teachers has been reduced to 58 years.

He said, “No government in the country since Independence has reduced the retirement age or salary grant of any category of employees. Rather, in view of the increase in life expectancy, there has been an increase in the retirement age. The central government retires its employees at 60 years, but it appears Punjab is moving in the opposite direction.”

The protesting teachers remarked that in higher education, due to various reasons like increase in the number of years for attaining the required qualifications to teach in higher education, the UGC had first increased the retirement age to 62 years and subsequently to 65 years, but there is no justification to move in the opposite direction and reduce salary grant up to 58 years.

“This move of the Punjab government has forced college managements to relieve the teachers at the age of 58 years and now it is also leading to unnecessary litigation,” added Dr Sekhon.

Dr Ajay Kumar, joint secretary, said that if the government fails to meet their genuine demands, teachers’ organisations will be forced to intensify the agitation and any harm to the academic atmosphere in the colleges will be the sole responsibility of the Punjab government.