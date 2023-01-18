College teachers strike work in protest against AAP government in Punjab

The college teachers in Punjab observed strike Wednesday in protest against the anti-education attitude of the AAP government. At least 22 colleges in Ludhiana district were affected.

The college teachers in Punjab from several associations including Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGCMF), Principal Associations and Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) are agitating against AAP led state government “against the arbitrary decision to implement centralized college admission portal, tampering with service rules including reducing retirement age to 58, reducing grant in aid schemes share from 95% to 75%” among other reasons.

On Monday, the teachers had boycotted exam evaluation duties in protest.

In a statement Wednesday, teachers said that they had formed a joint action committee which had given a statewide call to keep colleges shut on Wednesday.

Dr Vinay Sofat, state president, PCCTU said that the Punjab government was taking arbitrary and biased decisions, which was being opposed on all fronts.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi talks to the protesting representatives of the Non Govt. aided , Unadided colleges and Punjab College Teachers Union at Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana on Wednsday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

He said that UGC’s 7th Pay Commission 2016, which the Punjab government has implemented after delay of six years, recommends retirement of professors at the age of 65, but the government has reduced the age from 60 to 58. He said that the Punjab government was violating the 44-year-old Grant-in-Aid Act 1979, which PCCTU would strongly oppose.

Ludhiana district president for PCCTU, Dr Chamkaur Singh said that Bhagwant Mann’s government has ordered the implementation of a centralised admission portal in 136 aided colleges of Punjab but private universities and colleges of capitalists have been excluded from it, which will have an impact on government-aided colleges. “These colleges will reach the verge of closure and private ones will flourish,” he said.

Dr Sundar Singh, district secretary of PCCTU said that Punjab government was giving 95% grant to professors recruited before 2004 in the aided colleges of Punjab, but only 75% grant is being given to the assistant professors recruited on 1925 posts.

“The government should give 95% grant to all the professors as per Grant in Aid Act and fill the shortage of teachers by recruiting professors working on unaided posts to aided posts as unaided teachers fulfill are qualified too,” he said. The associations gave a demand letter to the Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana.