After 8 years, coal train from Jharkhand mine to reach Punjab today

After eight years, a freight train carrying coal from Pachwara Central coal mine in Jharkhand will reach Ropar Thermal Plant in Punjab on Friday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will receive the first train in Ropar.

“With the operation of the coal mine, there will be an annual saving of about Rs 600 crore for 70 lakh tonnes of coal mined from Pachwara in comparison to coal from Coal India Ltd (CIL). Savings shall increase further when the use of Pachwara coal is allowed for Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura thermal plants and more than 70 lakh tonnes of coal is mined. Also, Punjab would not face any shortage of coal in future. The state spent Rs 520 crore on importing coal in the last fiscal,” Baldev Singh Sran, CMD of PSPCL told The Indian Express.

For restarting mining from Pachwara, the state had to face a multitude of problems, all of which were sorted one by one before the operations began.

The Pachwara Central coal block was allotted to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) (erstwhile PSEB) in 2001. PSPCL and EMTA Coal Ltd formed a joint-venture by the name of Panem Coal Mines Ltd and started supply of coal in March 2006. On September 24, 2014, the Supreme Court cancelled 204 coal blocks out of the 218 allocations made from 1993 to 2010. Later, the Pachwara Central coal mine was allotted to the PSPCL again on March 31, 2015 and the power corporation floated a tender for its mining. However, the issue was caught up in litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In 2018, PSPCL floated fresh global tenders and Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) and VPR Mining Infrastructure (VPR) Consortium was selected, and the Coal Mining Agreement (CMA) was signed between PSPCL and DBL Pachwara Coal Mine Private Ltd in September 2018. However, the execution of work order was held up as EMTA filed a petition in the high court. The court, in its order dated January 25, 2019, ordered that M/s MTA would have the first right of refusal, but could not claim any benefit from the previous contractual agreements.

The PSPCL challenged the HC order in Supreme Court but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the hearings. Finally, in September last year, the apex court decided in favour of PSPCL and the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was set aside.

The state took some time to get the approvals, but the residents of Pachwara village resisted and the dewatering of mine could be commenced only in April 2022.

Coal production in the mine commenced in September. Due to agitations by transporters and vendors claiming previous payments relating to EMTA, and law and order problems in the area, transportation of coal to railway siding could not be started for three months.

After various meetings with the government of Jharkhand, the local administration and the Ministry of Coal, the transportation started on December 2 and about 70,000 MT of coal has already been mined. Its transportation to Punjab thermal plants via railway has started.

The government has now taken up the matter with the Centre for allowing the use of coal from Pachwara Central to private thermal plants at Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo as the coal cost of these plants is being borne by the PSPCL. When the Centre allows this, more mining will be started from Pachwara.

Sran said, “Punjab will increase mining capacity in the coming years to 15 lakh MT per year so as to get maximum benefits from mine and to meet the future requirement of coal.”

Coal mined from Pachwara is considered of good quality having GCV 4,300 kilo calorie per kilogram and ash percentage of 29 per cent in comparison to 41 per cent ash content in CIL coal with GCV 3,000 to 3,500 kilo calorie per kg.