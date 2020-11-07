Punjab CM’s son fails to appear before ED in FEMA case, cites Covid test

Raninder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at its Jalandhar office Friday in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violation case. His lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Raninder is indisposed, therefore, he could not appear before the ED on health grounds.

“My client Raninder Singh is suffering from high fever, cold & cough. He has given a sample for RT-PCR Covid test, the report of which is awaited. Doctors advised him for a 14-day quarantine. Keeping in view the safety of everyone, my client has sought adjournment,” said Shergill.

ED sources said that they will issue the fresh summons after waiting the report of his Covid test.

The ED summons pertained to a case registered by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

Raninder was questioned by the ED in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Recently, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to him.

“ED’s summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED’s summons. If you raise your voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?” He had tweeted Rawat recently.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had been criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre for the contentious three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

