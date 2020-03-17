Punjab CM vows: One lakh jobs, cheap power, new sand mining policy

The CM said they would not allow extension of a transport permit beyond the permissible limit of 24 km. (File photo) The CM said they would not allow extension of a transport permit beyond the permissible limit of 24 km. (File photo)

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Monday announced to cancel the bus permits granted to private transport operators having repeated extensions, 1 lakh government jobs to unemployed youth and promised cheaper electricity for residents, and a new sand mining policy to curb sand mafia.

Addressing the media after four of Cabinet ministers read out a report card of the government that completed three years on Monday, Amarinder, who had earlier said that being an ex-fauji, he knew how to rein in the mafias, announced that following Supreme Court upholding a Punjab and Haryana High Court order to cancel the transport permits having repeated extensions, the government was set to cancel such permits.

The CM said they would not allow extension of a permit beyond the permissible limit of 24 km. Sources told the Indian Express that the government has already cancelled 3,100 permits and about 830 permits with repeated extensions were facing action. These repeated permits were held by about 360 bus operators. Out of these, 142 operators have already been issued notices for holding 261 permits in August last year. Out of these, two had moved the High Court and got a stay.

The department will now start the process to take the issue to a logical conclusion and also start issuing notices to the remaining permit holders. It is learnt that the action has been taken after several ministers raised the issue with the CM. Many of such permits are held by transport companies owned by or related to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s family. A few Congress MLAs too are likely to face the heat as they too have permits with extensions.

Road tax cut

Amarinder announced reduction in road tax and cess on ordinary buses from Rs 3.08 to Rs 2.96, as well as a special one-time amnesty scheme for settling penal interest on non-payment of government dues by transporters.

This is being done to help the surface transport sector in view of the economic slowdown. Also, it is being felt that the road public transport is set to face hardships in view of coronavirus scare. The CM also repeated his promise of providing 5,000 new permits for small buses, and 2,000 for stage carriages on commercially viable routes.

Affordable power

The CM Amarinder indicated cheaper electricity for the residents of Punjab. He said the state government was working on providing affordable power to the residents but he could not make an announcement.

“Realising that domestic electricity consumers deserve relief in power tariffs, we have decided to rationalise electricity tariffs in a manner that reduces their burden, making it more affordable to the common man,” he said, adding, “the announcement would be made after the approval by the regulator. It is not in my ambit”.

He also promised that a white paper on the state’s power sector would be brought out shortly. Before the CM made this announcement, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar raised the issue of the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with three private plants, describing these as a “white elephant” and a “leech which was sucking blood”.

Bargari cases

the CM reiterated his stand to punish those guilty in the Bargari sacrilege case, while promising total elimination of all kinds of mafia and monopoly in the state.

One lakh jobs

Amarinder announced that the government would fill up 1 lakh government vacancies in the next two years. The government has recently taken a decision to reverse the retirement age of its employees from 60 to 58. This would means about 7,000 employees would retire by September 30. For every retiring employee the government would be able to appoint four employees on probation. Besides, the government has already existing vacancies also.

Sand mining

Stopping short of making sand free for the residents of the state, the CM said he would make an announcement about a new sand mining policy on Baisakhi. He said he would not spare anyone engaging in illegal mining and would ensure that the menace ends. He also said that realisation through auction of sand mines had seen significant improvement, with Rs 120 crore accruing this year.

Gangsters

On law and order, he said he would take up with the Union Home Minister the issue of shifting of gangsters from Punjab to jails in other states.

Anti-red tape

He said the new Lokpal Bill (covering all government functionaries including the CM), along with Punjab Anti Red Tape legislation and a Land Leasing & Tenancy Act, would be brought in the next session.

ULB elections

The CM said, in response to a question, that the elections to be municipal bodies will be held soon, after the process of demarcation is completed.

Manifesto check list

He said 225 of the 424 items in the Congress manifesto had already been implemented, and 96 are partially implemented. The remaining 103 would be implemented in the next two years, he said.

Earlier, he read out a report card of the government stating he had broken the back of the drug mafia, besides listing his achievements across all the key sectors, including Law and Order, Drugs, Agriculture, Industry, Health, Education.

Drug mafia

He said the back of the drug mafia had already been broken by his government, which could not have done more in this limited period. Narco terrorists were using new ways to push drugs into the state, using drones and new routes, “but we are prepared to deal with them,” said Amarinder, pointing out that besides Pakistan border, the sea route from Gujarat port was being used by drug smugglers, along with Nepal, Burma, Uri (Kashmir), Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), and even Delhi.

Punjab had become a market for drug smugglers from all sides, he said, adding that his government would soon bring out a State Drug Legislation to give more teeth to STF and the Punjab Police to tackle the threat. Further, his government would strengthen the coordination with other northern states to collectively fight the drug mafia, he said.

