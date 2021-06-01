Punjab CM provides Rs 1 crore aid to Bar Council for families of advocates who succumbed to Covid

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday provided financial aid of Rs 1 crore for 42 family members of advocates of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana who succumbed to Covid-19.

The amount was deposited in the Bar Council bank account.

An event for the same was organised at Law Bhawan, Sector 37, Chandigarh, attended by Advocate General Punjab Atul Nanda and Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Minderjeet Yadav, chairman of Bar Council, said Rs 3.28 crore has been disbursed by the council as Covid financial assistance to the affected members of the legal fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.