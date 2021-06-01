Punjab CM provides Rs 1 crore aid to Bar Council for families of advocates who succumbed to Covid

June 1, 2021 6:00:07 am
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday provided financial aid of Rs 1 crore for 42 family members of advocates of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana who succumbed to Covid-19.
The amount was deposited in the Bar Council bank account.
An event for the same was organised at Law Bhawan, Sector 37, Chandigarh, attended by Advocate General Punjab Atul Nanda and Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Minderjeet Yadav, chairman of Bar Council, said Rs 3.28 crore has been disbursed by the council as Covid financial assistance to the affected members of the legal fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-