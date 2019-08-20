Punjab CM meets students of flooded IIT, pushes for their boarding, lodging

Punjab’s CM Captain Amarinder Singh visited IIT-Ropar, flooded due to overflowing Budhki rivulet, and directed the state administration to make boarding and lodging arrangements for staff and students in Punjab Bhawan and Kissan Bhawan in Chandigarh. He was interacting with the IIT students displaced due to heavy flooding on their campus. The hostelers and staff were evacuated from IIT on Sunday with the institute making arrangements for those evacuated in Chandigarh’s different institutes having residential facilities. A few of them were putting up with their fellow colleagues and students.

Amarinder, after interacting with the students, issued orders that those needing accommodation should be put up at Kissan Bhawan and Punjab Bhawan and other guest houses of the state government.

Acceding to a request from the IIT director, Prof Sarit Kumar Das, the CM asked his Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar to work out a strategy to ensure foolproof and efficient drainage system to avert recurrence of flooding incidents on the campus. The IIT already has a plan to have its own canal for water drainage.

A spokesperson of IIT said that the residential flats meant for staff and hostels were flooded along with the Computer Science Engineering Department. Its state-of-the-art seminar room was flooded. There was five feet water in some parts of the campus. The IIT had taken NDRF’s help to evacuate staff and students. The IIT has declared a holiday of seven days for the students and staff. The administrative staff is functioning from its transit campus.

A spokesperson said NDRF was needed for evacuation as it was difficult to wade through five-foot-deep water. A number of students were away to be with their families on Independence Day and the following long weekend.