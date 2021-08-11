Punjab CM meets Shah, talks security concerns, farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently provide 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) for protection from Pakistan-backed terror forces. Amarinder, who met Shah in New Delhi, said Punjab is a border state and cited possible targeting of Hindu temples, prominent farmer leaders, RSS offices, RSS-BJP leaders among others.

Amarinder also asked Shah for the immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws, citing social, economic, and security implications of the prolonged farmers’ agitation.

The CM’s meeting with Shah came a day after Punjab Police recovered a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX from a village in Amritsar with DGP Dinkar Gupta saying that it was delivered through a drone from across the border.

Expressing concern over the fear of inimical powers from across the border trying to exploit the resentment and disgruntlement among the farmers, the Chief Minister sought an enduring and expeditious solution to the farmers’ concerns, a government statement released after the meeting said. “While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the state moves towards elections in early 2022.”

The chief minister told Shah that the security situation was grave and needed the Centre’s immediate intervention, as he cited the recent heavy influx of weapons, hand-grenades and IEDs into the state, with Pakistan’s ISI also raising the ante ahead of the Independence Day and in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls.