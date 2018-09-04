Follow Us:
Punjab CM meets Nitin Gadkari, urges him for expansion of highways in state

"Met Nitin Gadkari ji to discuss the expansion and upgradation of National Highways in Punjab. Urged for development of border roads, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Temple Shri Naina Devi ji connectivity."

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 2:54:10 pm
Withdrawal of cases from CBI: Did Amarinder discuss matter with Rajnath, asks Bir Devinder The Punjab chief minister also discussed with the Union minister the relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday and urged him for expansion and upgradation of national highways in the state and development of roads in border areas. Singh called for improving connectivity on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi highway.

The Punjab chief minister also discussed with the Union minister the relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals. “Met Nitin Gadkari ji to discuss the expansion and upgradation of National Highways in Punjab. Urged for development of border roads, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Temple Shri Naina Devi ji connectivity. Also discussed relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeders (sic),” Singh tweeted.

Gadkari also took to Twitter to say that the Punjab chief minister had called on him. “We discussed ongoing highway projects in the state,” he said.

