Punjab CM Mann unveils Saleran Dam eco-tourism project, targets nature-led growth

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday inaugurated the Saleran Dam eco-tourism project, marking another step towards promoting sustainable tourism and green development in the state. Built at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, the project aims to attract nature lovers while generating employment and revenue for Punjab.

The Saleran Dam tourism site features four eco-friendly tree house huts — two family huts and two couple huts — along with a cafeteria with seating capacity of 80 people, a children’s playground, and boating facilities, which will be introduced in the coming days. All safety measures have been carefully planned, the Chief Minister assured.

Highlighting the dam’s strategic location, Mann said the Saleran Dam is situated just three metres below the Shahpur Kandi Dam and expressed confidence that it will replicate the success of the Chohal Dam tourism project, which has already become a popular destination. He added that he himself will be staying at Chohal in Hoshiarpur on the eve of Republic Day, as he will unfurl the national flag in Hoshiarpur.

The CM said that this year Punjab’s tableau, presented on Republic Day in Delhi, is based on the theme of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ of India.

The project has been jointly developed by the Tourism Department and the Forest Department, reflecting the government’s focus on eco-tourism. Mann said that 52 rest houses, once lying in ruins, have been renovated and made fully functional, generating nearly ₹1 crore in revenue. “Today, 75 rest houses across Punjab are operational, and our goal is to expand tourism by identifying small dams and transforming them into eco-tourism hubs,” he said, noting that people are increasingly drawn towards nature-based destinations.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the CM alleged that earlier regimes handed over prime tourism spots to their friends and close associates. He cited the example of a private hotel on the Neelon Canal, claiming it was allotted during a former CM’s tenure. “We are developing public assets like the Nadampur Canal, and soon Ropar and Sirhind will be developed as revenue-generating tourism spots for the government,” Mann said.

Recalling his days as a Member of Parliament, Mann said that he used to stay at Chohal when the rooms were completely dilapidated. “I had then resolved that if I ever got the chance, I would develop it — and today Chohal has an open kitchen, tree huts, jungle safari, and thriving tourism,” he said. Similar projects are underway in Amritsar, while Chamrod Lake in Pathankot is being developed as an ideal destination for Bollywood shoots, pre-wedding shoots, and destination weddings, creating significant indirect employment.

On a question what would be his priorities in the last year of his government’s tenure, the CM said his government does not count years but work done from day one. “From Mohalla Clinics and employment initiatives, zero power bills to health insurance for every family, we started delivering immediately,” he said. He announced that government employees and pensioners are also covered under the ₹10-lakh Sehat Bima Yojana.

Mann highlighted major infrastructure achievements, including the construction of 43,000 km roads, and credited the SSF (Sadak Surakhya Force) for a 48% reduction in road accident deaths during his tenure. He also said Punjab successfully brought canal water to areas that had remained dry for decades, moving regions from dark zones to average zones.

On agriculture and horticulture, Mann said that under a Japanese collaboration project (JICA), the area under horticulture — currently at 6% — will be expanded to 15% in the coming years. He also praised PSPCL, calling it the country’s second-best power utility, adding that the state is earning through balanced schemes.

Regarding law and order, Mann reminded the Opposition of issues during their tenure and said his government has launched a crackdown against gangsters and drug networks. On the issue of Chinese kite strings (China door), which have caused injuries and deaths, he said public responsibility is crucial, but strict laws will be enforced if needed. He also announced that Punjab is the first state in the country to install an anti-drone system, funded entirely by the state.