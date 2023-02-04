Punjab CM Mann flags off Ravidas Jayanti Shobha Yatra, says leaders too busy for such events voted out

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clarion call on Saturday to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas to wipe out various social ills prevalent in society.

The chief minister, while addressing a gathering before flagging off a Shobha Yatra to celebrate the Parkash Utsav, ahead of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, said the social reformer’s teachings would serve as a lighthouse for the entire humanity.

Mann said that in consonance with the path shown by Guru Ravidas and Dr B R Ambedkar, his government was giving top priority to education and health sectors. Schools are being equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and human resources so that quality education can be imparted to students from weaker and underprivileged sections, he said.

The chief minister said that poverty could be eradicated only by providing quality education to students, adding that his government’s focus was to ensure the youth become job givers, not job seekers.

The AAP leader said that those who had ruled the state earlier had mercilessly plundered the people for their vested political interests. Even funds meant for post-matric scholarships for the poor were swindled by the politicians, he further alleged, adding that the money would be recovered from them.

The chief minister said it was a matter of great pride for him that he had participated in various events related to great gurus, martyrs, saints and seers. However, he said he was surprised that at most such places he was welcomed as the first chief minister to ever participate in the events.

Mann further said the people had shown the door to those leaders “who did not have time even to participate in such events”.

The chief minister was felicitated by the organisers of the Shobha Yatra at the event.