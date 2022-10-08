Punjab CM Mann skips reception to welcome President Murmu; Governor says constitutional responsibility should be followed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann skipped the civic reception to welcome President Draupadi Murmu on her maiden Chandigarh visit on Saturday evening.

Welcoming the President on behalf of the state, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit noted Mann’s absence, saying that he had himself called the CM, who had assured him of his attendance. “He must have had some compulsion… but I feel it’s important to fulfil one’s constitutional responsibilities,” Purohit remarked.

A political slugfest erupted between the Governor and the AAP government after the former withdrew permission for the government to hold a special session to table a confidence vote, a day after according it. He cited rules to say that there was no provision for such a vote.

Later, the AAP government sought to hold a regular session to which the Governor gave his nod only after getting the agenda . The Mann government went ahead with the trust vote despite protests from the Opposition which said the government was again going against the Governor.

CM Mann was conspicuous by his absence at the function. The civic reception was attended by Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar, Haryana Governor, Union Minister Som Prakash and Punjab Speaker KS Sandhawan, among others.