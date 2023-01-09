Amid protests, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe on whether IAS officer booked without govt nod

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to check whether the government’s permission was taken before the Vigilance Bureau booked IAS officer Neelima for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a real estate company.

Mann’s direction came a few hours after some 50 IAS officers met him and threatened to go on a strike if the January 5 FIR against Neelima was not quashed and action not taken against the Vigilance Bureau. The chief minister, who directed Janjua to ask the bureau not to violate the rules, also wanted action be taken if the permission had not been obtained under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, which applies to IAS and Punjab Civil Service officers.

Mann also asked Janjua to summon the Vigilance Bureau’s records wherein the decision to register the case was taken. Janjua was also asked to file a report.

Earlier, N S Dhaliwal, who was the regional transport authority in Ludhiana, was arrested for allegedly collecting bribes, a development that Punjab Civil Service officers have up in arms because permission was allegedly not obtained for the arrest.

While PCS officers proceeded on mass casual leave from Monday, the IAS officers also met Janjua. “The meeting with the CM went on for half an hour. The CM has asked us to go back to work and assured us that our demands would be met,” said an IAS officer after meeting Mann.

Mann said he would take up the issue with the Vigilance Bureau, the officer said. “We have come back to our offices now… We will see for a day as to how the government behaves. If no action is taken, then we will proceed on mass casual leave.”

The officer said that while additional chief secretary A Venu Prasad had been trying to placate the angry officers, there was every chance that younger IAS officers might form a separate association.

“If nothing happens we will decide in the meeting to proceed on indefinite leave till action is taken against Vigilance officials who have registered a cognisable non-bailable FIR against a lady officer without following the law and forcing her to leave her home for nearly a week. The same treatment for the erring Vigilance officials will be the only demand,” an officer said.

Anger has been brewing among IAS officers and it spilled over to a closed What’sApp group of which Janjua, the chief secretary, is also a part.

The officers are learnt to have told Janjua that the Vigilance Bureau had given the go-by to due process in its “hurry to impress the political bosses”.

“Why would any officer take any decision in such a scenario? This is totally demoralising. They should follow the procedure,” said a senior IAS officer.

The Vigilance Bureau was criticised vehemently also for arresting former Punjab Small Scale Industries & Export Corporation official S P Singh from the crematorium where his father, veteran journalist N S Parwana, was being cremated. The arrest was made in connection with Neelima’s case.

A senior police officer said, “Vigilance should follow the standard operating procedure. In Vigilance, we normally do not arrest the accused in white-collar crimes when they have a death in the family. The SOP has to be followed.”

PCS officers also met Mann but have refused to call off their protest unless the government meets their demands. Their demands include the immediate release of Dhaliwal, arrest of officers who “framed” PCS officer Tarsem Chand, and the issuance of an SOP.

The Revenue Officers Association of Punjab and the PSEB Engineers Association have extended support to PCS officers and gone on mass casual leave.