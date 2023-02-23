Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sends subtle message of peace and law and order as he invites investors

Addressing industry honchos from across the country, Japan and the UK at the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought to convey a subtle message that the state has peace and the right environment for investors to set up units.

“Our social bonding is strong. All seeds can grow here except the seeds of hatred. Nobody can succeed in growing seeds of hatred. Our gurus have taught us harmony and brotherhood. There can be a crisis anywhere in the world. You will find our langar (community kitchen) everywhere. Our soldiers are at forefront to safeguard the country,” he said Thursday.

“Tata Steel is setting up its second biggest plant in Ludhiana. Big companies are coming. They are coming only because they know there is the [right] environment,” Mann said. “I welcome you in the family of the Punjab government and 30 million people. Be a part of us.”

“Punjab is the food bowl of India. Punjabis are global citizens. Punjab is the only state that has franchisees. There is a Punjab in San Jose, Birmingham, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Malaysia and so on. We are very hard-working people. Together we can stimulate healthy economic growth. You are the source of opportunities that the youth of Punjab and India want to avail of.

Mann said he had gone knocking on the doors of the industry himself. “There are three-four ways to campaign in elections, in the form of big rallies, roadshows, door to door and our workers knock at every door. Likewise, I chose the door-to-door method to invite the industry. I will knock at your doors. That is why I knocked at your doors in Chennai and Mumbai and Hyderabad,” he said.

In his address interspersed with English, Hindi and Punjabi, Mann said, “The industry honchos were speaking from their heart. Our roots are in Punjab. The state is full of ideas, be it Zomato, Flipkart or Ola. At that time there were no startups. This summit will not be about MoUs, It will be about brainstorming, idea sharing.

“I think MoU culture is outdated now. They show that Rs 25,000 lakh’s worth of MoUs have been signed. But nothing is seen on the ground. I want whosoever comes to Punjab to come wholeheartedly. Nobody has faced any losses on this land. This land has fed the entire country.

“We are among the top five states having ease of doing business, a ranking done by the Government of India. Punjab adopts new technology and ideas. This is in our nature. Be it the freedom struggle or the green revolution, or any technology, Punjab has been at the forefront.”

The chief minister further said, “Earlier, the state had only NH 1. But now we have rail, air and road connectivity, which is one of the best in the country. We have four national highways, four airports out of which two would be international soon, having flights to the world. A new airport would be started at Halwara in Ludhiana, known for hosiery, bicycles, textiles. The state is the country’s largest tractor producer. The state has a 75 per cent share in the sports goods manufacturing. The rugby balls which will be used in September 2023 World Cup of Rugby have all been made in Jalandhar. Cricket bats and balls are all made in Jalandhar. We will be coming up with a sports university in Jalandhar. There is a huge scope.”

Mann also said that Punjab was the first state to have a policy for the electric vehicles sector. “We spoke to the industry, MSME, small shopkeepers and 90 per cent of suggestions have been incorporated in the industrial policy of the state,” he said.

The chief minister said that an industrialist had come to him and said he had land and all wherewithal but needed government support as it was missing in the past. “He sought not to be harassed. I want to tell you all that you will all get government support. Nobody will harass you. Those already having units are welcome to expand. And those who do not have are welcome… We have to make things easier with some out-of-box ideas… We are doing colour-coding on stamp papers. If you are buying land for industry, you will have to buy green-coloured stamp paper. Just give us where you want to purchase land, a team of government will go and get you all clearances. In the end, you will get green stamp paper meaning you have all the approvals for having the land,” he said.

Mann said investors would not hear terms like CLU (change of land use) and NOC (no-objection certificate). “These terms scare away. We will do away with these terms,” he said.

Mann said he had been elected with a massive mandate under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We are committed to giving employment. If you give employment to local youths, you will get many concessions.”

The government will come up with 20 rural industrial clusters and 15 industrial parks, he said. “Earlier, they were making focal points. After that they would shake their hands off. The roads of focal points and industrial areas are in such bad shape that no road is left at some places. We will set aside funds for the same in the budget. We will also use CSR funds. We are trying to update the canal system of pre-Independence days. There is no state like Punjab. There cannot be a sweeter Litchi than growing in Pathankot, kinnows in Abohar-Fazilka, mangoes of Hoshiarpur. This is a fertile land. You grow anything here,” he said.

“As many as 16 medical colleges would be coming up in the state… There will be 117 schools of eminence. The students will get education in the field in which they want to pursue their further studies. We will provide you skilled people,” Mann said.

“Our youth are ready with all energy. They will give your enterprise a push. They are known for jugaad. I assure you that you will invest in the best,” he concluded.