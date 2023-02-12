Punjab CM Mann interacts with farmers to get inputs for new agriculture policy

The Punjab government is all set to come out with a new agriculture policy on March 31. Before framing the policy, the government is now interacting directly with the farmers to get inputs for the policy.

At the first-ever sarkar-kisan milni (government-farmer interaction) held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Sunday afternoon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said: “The previous governments never thought of reaching out to farmers to take feedback from them about their problems and even agriculture department officials also never seriously reached out to farmers. But now all your written feedback will be uploaded and I will be able to access it directly… do mention your phone numbers in the suggestion letters and I myself and even our officials will get back to you… now there is no communication gap left between you and the government…”

He further said, “Policies can’t be framed by sitting in AC rooms as it used to be done earlier… the gap between the decisionmaker and the stakeholder needs to end. Farmers earlier used to use whatever seeds were available to them… I feel we need to upgrade our sowing, irrigation, cultivation, harvesting techniques, and even marketing skills to make agriculture a profitable venture… Crops need to have value additions so that they can be sold at good profits and for which the government is here to help you.”

Targeting the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments, he said: “They never thought about farmers other than making a few statements… Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the Union food processing minister and yet she couldn’t bring any processing unit in Punjab… Now Punjab will have processing units soon.”

Talking about canal water usage, Mann said: “As per the records of the canal department, Punjab is utilising only 34 per cent of its canal water while Rajasthan is using 87 per cent of canal water. If the canal water usage for irrigation and other works is even doubled… Fifty per cent of tube wells in Punjab will be closed and the groundwater level will come up. For this, we will be laying underground water pipes to supply canal water to the fields…”

Talking about paddy and other crops, the AAP leader said: “We need to reduce the area under paddy cultivation as 3,800 litre of water is used to produce one kg of rice and rice is not even our staple food… However, basmati is still a profitable venture as there is huge demand worldwide… As of now, 80 per cent of basmati in India is being produced in Punjab alone… In the last season, basmati was sold at a high of Rs 4,000 per quintal… Even this year, the Punjab government will not let the price of basmati fall… Hence people should increase the area under basmati cultivation. It takes less time to cultivate, its stubble can be managed and the consumption of water is also less compared to other rice varieties. Not only this, we need to increase the area under cotton and sugarcane cultivation, which will decrease the area under paddy cultivation automatically.”

Mann strongly supported the idea of providing 300 units of free electricity to households per month despite the fact that power department officials had raised red flags for the proposal. He said, “The Delhi government doesn’t produce its own power but still it gives it for free to the masses and Punjab produces its own power via thermal and hydel units… So why can’t we give it free to our masses?”

Advertisement

At the interaction, sugarcane farmers blamed delayed payments by sugar mills for the reduction in the area under sugarcane cultivation. To which, Mann replied that government mills had paid all dues and he has taken up the matter with private mills.

Mann also targeted Opposition parties by claiming that previous governments under them had promoted the sand mafia. “We have controlled the rates of sand and now the next target is to end the drug mafia… We are working on it… Give us some time…”

The chief minister Sunday also launched an e-timber portal developed by the state forest department for the sale and purchase of timber. Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Jasbir Singh Gossal, cabinet ministers Meet Hayer, Brahm Shanker Zimpa, Harbhajan ETO, and several MLAs were present on the occasion.