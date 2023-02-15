Punjab CM Mann hits out at Centre for asking the state to get its coal supply through Sri Lanka

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for asking Punjab to get its supply of coal from its “allotted coal mine through Sri Lanka from Odisha.”

Calling it an arbitrary and irrational decision, Mann said that the state uses this coal for producing paddy, which plays a key role in filling the food bowl of the country. He said that Punjab is being made to bear high expense of coal.

“We produce electricity with coal, which is in turn used for growing foodgrains for the country.” He was speaking at a special orientation programme organised for the MLAs.

He said that people have elected the MLAs with a whopping mandate and they have high expectations from them.

The CM said that the time has come when all the political parties must sink their differences and work in tandem with each other for safeguarding the interests of the state.

He said that the political parties elsewhere unite for the common cause of their state and its people but this feature is missing in Punjab.

Mann said that Punjab is the only state, which has its franchise all over the world as Punjabis dominate the affairs in every other country. He said that the live session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha is seen across the globe with huge enthusiasm due to which the legislators have a huge responsibility. He said that as the entire world is looking at us so we have a huge responsibility to maintain decorum while discussions in the Vidhan Sabha.

Advertisement

He said that both Opposition and ruling party should play an active role for quality discussions in the House. He said that homework is very important for quality debates by the MLAs adding that all the legislators must come prepared for these debates. He said the MLAs must remember one basic thing that the chairs on which they are sitting today were once occupied by the stalwarts who had shaped the destiny of the state.

On a suggestion by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Mann too batted for starting members’ reference service for the MLAs on lines of the Lok Sabha. He said that it will help the MLAs in raising the issues of public far more effectively. He also shared his experiences as MP in Lok Sabha with the members.

Earlier, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the orientation programme will help a lot in improving the quality of debates and proceedings of the House.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that this programme will be a boon for the first time as well as other MLAs. He said that this is a path breaking initiative which will have long term benefits for the state.

Bajwa, meanwhile, suggested that a cluster of MLAs be formed and legislative assistants be associated with them. He said that this will help the MLAs in aptly raising the matters pertaining to their concern.

In his address during ‘Interaction on Good Governance and Legislative Oversight’, AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh described the disruption practices during debates on important issues in Parliament or Vidhan Sabha sessions as a part of the parliamentary system. Citing an example, he said that if our suggestions (disruptions) regarding not bringing the farm law had been taken into consideration in time, the ruling party would not have had to face the brunt of the farmers’ struggle for a year. Singh said that late Arun Jaitley and late Sushma Swaraj also believed that ‘disruptions’ by the Opposition during the Session was also a part of healthy democracy.

In his address, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha and Advisor to Delhi Vidhan Sabha PDT Acharya, said that good governance never means that houses of people are razed through bulldozers. Rather, he said that good governance means efficiently running the government in consonance with the constitution and working of legislative and executive in coordination with each other to ensure the well being of people. He said that the government is duty bound to provide good governance to the people.