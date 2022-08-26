Punjab CM Mann hands over land papers to Tata Steel for Rs 2,600 crore plant

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday handed over the land allotment letter to Tata group for setting up a scrap-based steel plant at an investment of Rs 2,600 crore at Ludhiana.

“We are committed for making Punjab a front-runner in industrial sector and this maiden investment by Tata group in the state is a step forward in this direction,” Mann told a delegation led by CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, T V Narendran, who called on him at his office.

Welcoming the Tata group to the state, the chief minister said that this is a ‘Red letter’ day in the history of the state as this is the maiden investment by the global company in the state. He expressed hope that investment by this major industrial group will further put the state on high growth trajectory of industrial development.

The chief minister said that the Tata Group will invest around Rs 2,600 crore in the first phase of the project which will be located in Ludhiana, adjacent to Hi-Tech Valley Industrial Park of the state government. He said that the electric arc furnace-based plant will produce 0.75 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) finished steel adding that the raw material for the steel making process is 100 per cent scrap.

Mann said that the youth of state will be immensely benefited from this project as it will open new employment opportunities.

Narendran said that Punjab is an ideal location for their electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap generating auto hub. He said that steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces their commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our operations. “We see a good potential of growth for steel making through scrap route in India, if effective and simplified scrap collection policies are made and implemented,” he added.