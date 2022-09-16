Punjab CM Mann seeks German Agribusiness Alliance’s support for agro-food industry

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday sought support of the German Agribusiness Alliance (GBA) for the sustainable development of the agri-food sector in Punjab.

Mann, who is on a seven-day tour of Germany, held meeting with senior representatives of the GBA and other firm late Thursday evening in Berlin.

Mann said expertise of the GAA — a business initiative of leading associations and companies in the agri-food sector — can be very useful for the food growers of Punjab.

During deliberations, Mann said that the alliance can provide on-field handholding to Punjab farmers in best practices of crop management. Inviting the GAA partners to Punjab, Mann said that the Green Revolution led by the state has not only made India self sufficient in agri production but also a world leader in various commodities.

Mann said that Punjab is a leader in cereal production and one of the largest milk producers in India. He said that the strong infrastructure of the state has made it the preferred investment destination for leading MNCs.

Mann asks Verbio to explore future collaboration

Mann also called on Founder and CEO of Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Claus Sauter, in Berlin and urged the bio-energy giant to explore future collaboration opportunities with Punjab in the renewable energy sector.

Mann said Verbio has strong association with the state as its Indian subsidiary recently commissioned one of the largest biofuel (Biomethane/Bio-CNG) production units with 33 tonne per day capacity at Sangrur. He said the bio-CNG project will produce biogas “by anaerobic digestion process, which is a great way to solve the problem of stubble burning”.

Mann, while sharing his vision and policies for the growth of the industrial ecosystem in the state, invited the company to extend their association with Punjab and establish more product verticals in the state.

Mann and Claus Sauter discussed the group’s project in the state and its contribution towards managing the agri-residue of the state, as per an official statement.