Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Punjab CM Mann to hand over appointment letters to over 4100 teachers

The Deputy Commissioner said that the nodal officers have been deployed to ensure fool-proof arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security, medical, and other facilities.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (Express file photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Punjab CM Mann to hand over appointment letters to over 4100 teachers
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to nearly 4100 master cadre government teachers at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, on January 5.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (officiating) Jaspreet Singh On Wednesday took stock of preparations for the mega event.

Holding deliberations with officials in the auditorium, the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by ADC Amarjeet Bains and other officials gave detailed directions to officials and ordered the formation of various committees for the smooth holding of the event. He asked them to ensure adequate arrangements regarding sitting, parking of vehicles, deployment of medical and fire fighting teams, security, and others must be meticulously planned and followed for the event.

The DC said that the nodal officers have been deployed to ensure fool-proof arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security, medical, and other facilities. He asked the officials to ensure all teachers, dignitaries, appointees etc must not face any inconvenience during entry at the event. The Deputy Commissioner said officers must ensure that all staff members perform their duty diligently.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
