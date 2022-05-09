Punjab CM Mann announces Rs 50 lakh for family of driver who died during Covid-19 duty

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday directed the state finance department to immediately release compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of transport corporation driver Manjit Singh (38), a frontline Covid worker who died during duty in 2020. Mann announced the decision through a tweet Monday.

The previous Congress government had given Rs 10 lakh to the family of Manjit Singh who died of a massive heart attack on April 26, 2020, while on special duty to fetch stranded Sikh pilgrims to Punjab from Hazur Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra during the nationwide lockdown triggered by Covid-19. After this, a statewide protest by the Punjab wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Mann erupted, seeking Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Manjit Singh’s family.

The Rs 50 lakh compensation to Manjit Singh’s family was, in fact, one of the pre-poll promises of the AAP ahead of the recently concluded state assembly elections and the Mann government has now delivered on it.