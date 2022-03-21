In his maiden speech, Bhagwant Mann announces Vidhan Sabha proceedings will be telecast live

After raising the issue on several platforms, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday announced that the proceedings of Vidhan Sabha will now be telecast live.

In his maiden address to the House soon after the unanimous election of Kultar Singh Sandhwan as the Speaker, Mann said it will take some time before the proceedings are telecast live as it would require some arrangements.

While congratulating Sandhwan, Mann said that he would strive to make the House a model Assembly for all the states to follow. “I assure you that we will reply to all the questions posed to the government. We will make the proceedings live so that people get to know what their representatives are doing in the House. From now on, nobody will need to make a video without permission and face Privilege proceedings. The media will also get audio and videos. We all will work together to make this House an example.”

Mann appealed to the Speaker to give the opposition ample time to speak and raise questions. The chief minister also pointed to the provision of the two-hour Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. He added there will be enough time for everybody to speak and he will make sure that he answers all the questions raised by the media.

Sources said that Mann has already started working on making the proceedings live. For instance, the Governor’s address on Monday was made live on the Punjab government’s Facebook page, they pointed out. They said that Mann was thinking of starting Vidhan Sabha’s own TV channel. “It is going to require time. But it will be done,” said a source close to Mann.

The AAP, while in the opposition, demanded that the House sessions should be made available on various media. The previous government, however, did not agree. It used to telecast several special sessions live but only those involving the ruling party leaders, especially the chief minister. Opposition members had to record themselves clandestinely on mobile phones and then release their videos to the media.