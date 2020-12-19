Punjab: CM launches second phase, 80k smartphones to be distributed

Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh launched the second phase of ‘Punjab Smart Connect Scheme’ Friday.

In the second phase of the scheme, another 80,000 smart phones will be distributed to class 12 students of government schools. With the launch of the second phase, phones were distributed at 845 schools by various ministers and MLAs across the state.

The CM also announced that the remaining 45,443 smart phones of the total targeted 1,75,443 would be provided to students by the end of this month, to fulfill the government’s commitment to strengthen the digital infrastructure in schools. The CM said that the closure of industries due to Covid-19 outbreak has delayed the process of distribution of phones.

In the first phase, 50,000 students had received smart phones by the state government. Under the scheme, Rs 87.84 crore is being spent by the government towards digital empowerment of 88,059 boys and 87,284 girls. The CM said that 877 tablets are being provided in 22 senior secondary schools at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, 2,625 tablets were provided to 372 primary schools at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore.

The CM said when Punjab Congress promised smart phones in its manifesto, nobody knew these phones would become so vital for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he wanted Punjab’s youngsters to be abreast with latest technologies.

The CM added that Punjab was the first state in the country to universalise pre-primary school education in 2017, and the same is now fully operational in primary schools. At least 8,393 posts of pre-primary school teachers will be filled shortly, he said.

The CM also visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Behlolpur. He said the school would be upgraded to senior secondary level and named after 1971 war martyr Vir Chakra Captain Ami Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.