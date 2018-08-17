Punjab CM launches anti-drugs drive, farm loan waiver second phase on I-Day

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inspects the parade on 72nd Independence Day at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inspects the parade on 72nd Independence Day at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched the second phase of loan waiver for small and marginal farmers after hoisting the National Flag at the 72nd Independence Day function held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on August 15. In the second phase, 1.5 lakh marginal farmers will be benefitted, said the CM.

“Loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken from commercial banks will be waived. Already Rs 1,710 crore loan, taken by three lakh marginal farmers from cooperative societies, has been waived. These farmers had land ranging from 2.5 acres to 5 acres. A total of 10.25 lakh farmers will be benefitted through the loan waiver scheme as per our election manifesto,” the CM said, while addressing people at the stadium.

The CM also launched an anti-drug campaign, Tu Mera Buddy, in which school students will spread awareness against the menace. “The Cabinet has already send recommendations for death penalty for drug peddlers so that a message can reach the society. Already, 118 OOAT clinics are functional in the state and today (Wednesday), 14 new clinics will be made functional,” the CM said, adding students from Class 6 onwards will be encouraged to be part of this awareness drive.

The project will involve principals, teachers, students and their parents. The buddy project will be led by class teachers and supervised by the principals and district education officers.

Captain also announced that freedom fighters will be exempted from toll tax on state highways and that their families would get a tubewell connection. “Reservation in house allotments by PUDA and GMADA for freedom fighters has been increased from 2 per cent to 3 per cent. We need to remember the sacrifices made by the martyrs for independence,” the CM said.

About infrastructure planning, he said, “Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for 71 roads and six bridges, another Rs 2,000 crore for repair of 16,000-km link roads and five national highways are being upgraded for Rs 1,253 crores.”

The Chief Minister also announced to set up a 30-bed hospital at Doraha in the memory of former Chief Minister Sardar Beant Singh.

Further, Rs 64 lakh will be provided for setting up a 10-bed mini Primary Health Centre at Jhorda village in memory of Late Havildar Ishwar Singh of 36 Sikh Regiment who fought in the famous battle of Saragarhi Fort, the Chief Minister added.

The historical villages of Jagraon (birth place of Lala Lajpat Rai), Sarabha (Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha), Thapar Colony (Shaheed Sukhdev) and Bhaini Sahib (Satguru Ram Singh Ji) will be allocated Rs 1 crore grant each for development under Composite Development Fund, he further announced.

For Ludhiana, he announced projects worth Rs 3,600 crore, ranging from infrastructure development to water supply, industries, health and education. “A Rs 1,469 crore project will use canal water for drinking purpose rather than groundwater. Similar projects are there for other cities as well,” he said. The project, he said, had been approved in principle by economic affairs department, finance ministry and posted to World Bank for external financing. Besides, the CM highlighted his government’s schemes. “Under Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna, in the past one year, 2.10 lakh jobs had been provided,” he stated. He laid a special stress on guardians of governance – a scheme launched by Punjab government, in which a parallel workforce has been laid to check the anomalies in government system. A parade by ex-servicemen, appointed as the guardians of governance, was also taken out in the stadium.

A motorcycle show, included for the first time in the celebrations, was the main attraction.

Besides, the Chief Minister announced holiday on August 16 for the participating schools of the I-Day function, apart from a grant of Rs 10 lakh each. Seventeen persons from different walks of lives were honoured with state awards by the CM.

Muslim Gaushala owner honoured Salma (33), who runs a gaushala for old, abandoned and injured cattle in Payal town of Ludhiana, was honoured by the CM at the I-Day function held in the city.

Salma attended the ceremony with her father Nek Mohammad. The Indian Express had first reported about her ‘Muslim Gaushala’ on June 17, highlighting that how she was facing several problems in running the shelter. She was facing social boycott from her community and spending the pension of her father and aunt for running the shelter.

After receiving the award, she said, “I am happy that finally my effort has been recognised in some way, though problems still remain unsolved. I am still very upset over death of my five animals last year. My love for animals is beyond religion and I reiterate that caring for cows does not make me a lesser Muslim. I am happy that my father accompanied me to receive the award.”

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh, who recommended Salma for the award, said, “I will also raise her case in the upcoming Assembly session to get her some monthly grant. She is spending Rs 50,000 a month, that too with zero milk yield.”

