Punjab: CM insensitive towards farmers’ core concerns, says Cheema

Harpal Singh Cheema

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema Friday alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had double standards over the Centre’s agriculture laws, adding that scared of the relentless farmers’ struggle backed by the people of Punjab from all walks of life, the government was indulging in enacting political theatrics to mislead the hassled community.

Addressing a press conference here in Chandigarh, Harpal Singh Cheema termed the one-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha convened by the Punjab government on October 19, as nothing but a mere eyewash. He said the government should have extended the special session to at least 7 days keeping in view the seriousness of the sensitive issue involving the future of the ‘annadata’ of the country.

Cheema reiterated that AAP had been crying hoarse on convening a joint meeting of all political parties, agronomists, farmers’ organisations and all other stakeholders/sections of the society ahead of the special session so that a unanimously taken decision could be put across in the Assembly to annul the dreaded laws and offering a protective cover to the farmers.

He slammed the government saying that it was running away from the farmers and the opposition. He said that the corruption-riddled Amarinder Singh government was playing pawn to Centre to camouflage its failings and foibles.

Cheema said that the Chief Minister was trying to mislead the people of the state, especially farmers, only to appease the Modi government at the centre. He added that had it (Punjab government) been serious about the point at issue, all the political parties and farmers’ organisations would have aware of what legislative steps the government was going to take during the special Assembly session to save Punjab and its agriculture from the far-reaching impact of the centre’s black laws.

He alleged till today (Friday) no agenda to be discussed had been made available to AAP, the principal opposition by behalf of the government, adding it should have been sent to all political parties and farmers’ organisations and other stakeholders as well.

Cheema said that the non-seriousness of the government was more pronounced, saying that like the previous special session of Vidhan Sabha held on August 28, this session was nothing more than a mere eye-wash.

Expressing surprise, Cheema said that the resolution duly passed in the previous session to repeal the “black laws” was passed, saying it was kept under the wraps for 18 days, instead of sending it to the Union government immediately, and was sent a day before the Bills were due to be presented in Parliament.

The LoP said that instead of indulging in political circus to earn some brownie points, CM should have met Prime Minister or the Union Agriculture Minister on the issue stressing for abrogation on the anti-farmer laws, as he had promised to lead a delegation to the all-party meeting in this regard.

