Punjab CM has a message for govt staff: Reach office at 9 am, be available for public

HOURS AFTER taking over as the chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday directed all government officers/employees at the state/district/tehsil/block level to reach their concerned offices by 9 am and remain available for the public during office hours till the evening.

The Chief Minister, while stressing the need of bringing transparency in the government offices, also directed all the officers/employees to deal with all the grievances of the people on a priority

basis.

“To ensure the availability of all the government officers/employees in the offices during official hours, administrative secretaries/department heads to conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep a vigil on the employees working under them,” said CM Charanjit Channi.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also asked administrative secretaries/department heads to keep a close watch on the activities/records at their concerned offices.