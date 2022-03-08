Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Amit Shah over BBMB issue

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised the issue of change in rules for appointment of top officers in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the safe evacuation of Punjab students from war-hit Ukraine.

As per the earlier arrangement, the member (Power) was appointed from Punjab and the member (Irrigation) from Haryana. Following an amendment in the BBMB Rules, 1974, anyone can apply for the two posts.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Channi said, “I came to raise the issue of change of BBMB rules and urged the home minister to once again consider Punjab’s request of making top appointments according to old rules”.

According to sources, Channi told Shah that Punjab has a lot of interest and stakes in the BBMB as the state gets a major share in power generated from the Bhakra Dam.

The home minister has assured that he will discuss with the minister concerned and will resolve the matter as per Punjab’s wishes, Channi said.

The change of rules for the appointment of top officers in Bhakra Beas Management Board raked up a storm with political parties in Punjab and Haryana criticising the Centre.

The Power Ministry has said the Union government has specified technical qualifications for power and irrigation members of BBMB in the new rules following the directions of the high court.

About the Ukraine crisis, he said, “Our students are struck in Ukraine. There were a total of 997 students in Ukraine of which 420 have returned and 200 have gone to Poland and are safe. But some people are still stuck there. I have urged the home minister to help in the return of the students. He has assured me that the government is working to ensure the safe return of all.”