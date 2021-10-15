Amid war of words, Channi meets Amarinder

AMID A war of words between the state Congress and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh over the Centre’s decision to enhance jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab, and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being summoned to Delhi by the party high command, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi called on his predecessor at the latter’s farmhouse Thursday.

While a leader close to Channi called it a “personal visit” which had no bearing on the state of affairs between Amarinder and Congress, another leader claimed he was trying to garner support for himself against Sidhu, who was not accepting his authority as CM.

Meanwhile, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar continued with his barbs over the CM’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the CM “had unwittingly handed half the state to the Centre”. “I used the word unwittingly because Channi is new to the job,” he told The Indian Express.