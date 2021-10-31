Punjab CM Channi waives GST on langar at Sri Devi Talab Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced waiver of GST on langar at the Sri Devi Talab Temple. The chief minister paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir and sought blessings from Maa Durga to serve the state.

Channi had reached the temple complex in the morning to offer prayers. He also sought Mata Rani’s blessings to serve the people regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion.

The chief minister said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony will be maintained in the society at every cost. He thanked Mata Rani for bestowing upon him the responsibility to serve the people of Punjab. Terming the visit to the holy shrine gratifying, he said it was a fountainhead of inspiration for millions across the world.

The chief minister said he had come to the shrine to pray for peace and development in the state, to which his government is fully committed. Channi said his government prioritised pro-people and development-oriented policies. On the occasion, the president of the temple’s management committee honoured the chief minister with a chunri of Mata Rani.