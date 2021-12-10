Punjab CM’s protection unit says play gurbani at his events to drown out protests, withdraws order later

In an order to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police, the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday asked them to put in place DJs playing gurbani shabad/religious songs so that “slogans raised by different protesting organisations are not heard” during the CM’s programmes in respective districts.

After political backlash, with Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema uploading a copy of the order on Twitter, the office of Inspector General SPU withdrew the order, citing “clerical mistake”.

The subsequent letter, withdrawing the earlier direction, issued after a few hours read, “The earlier letter is being withdrawn due to a clerical mistake. Further action be not taken in connection with the letter. It is informed that when CM is hearing the pleas of the people, the sound of loudspeakers should be lowered so that CM does not face any problem in hearing the voice of common people.”

The earlier correspondence with subject line “Regarding security arrangements during the visit of CM” read: “…when there is function/program of Punjab CM in your respective district, different organizations raise slogans in loud voice. Hence, in future, whenever there is function/program of CM in your district where different organizations protest in connection with their demands, a DJ should be put in place there in which gurbani shabad/religious songs be played so that sound of slogans is not heard.”