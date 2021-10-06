Punjab CM Channi meets Amit Shah, wants Indo-Pak border sealed, Kartarpur corridor open

Hours after protesting at the Gandhi Smarak in Chandigarh over the Lakhimpur violence, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed his concern over the incident, saying that such incidents should not be tolerated. Channi condemned the manner in which state leaders, who were on their way to UP to meet the victim families, were detained.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM also sought scrapping of the Centre’s contentious farm laws, and asked the Home Minister to personally look into the matter to end the deadlock with farmers.

According to a government statement, it was Channi’s first meeting with Shah after taking over as the CM of Punjab.

Raising the demand for re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the Chief Minister impressed upon Shah to take an early decision in this regard. The Home Minister assured the CM that they would soon take a decision to open the corridor after detailed deliberations, a government statement after the meeting said.

About illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons from across the border into the state, Channi sought intervention of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seal the border adding the initiative would help the state in breaking the supply chain of drugs.