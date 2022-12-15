Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds talks with PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in New Delhi.

Without giving any specific details, the former Chief Minister said he had “comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab” in the meeting with the PM that lasted for about half an hour.

Amarinder, who joined the saffron party in September, said that he was meeting PM Modi after nearly three months.

Later talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Amarinder condemned the incident of arson outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar on Monday night where supporters of Amritpal Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, set ablaze chairs and benches.

The former Congress leader, who had quit the party ahead of this year’s Punjab Assembly elections in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a landslide victory, said the incident was quite unacceptable and warned against letting the situation drift any further.

Expressing strong concern over the smuggling in of drones from Pakistan which were carrying weapons and drugs, Amarinder said these were finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab.

He pointed out that despite warnings, the frequency of inflow of weapons and drugs to the state from Pakistan has gone up.