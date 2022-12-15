scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds talks with PM Modi

Captain Amarinder Singh held "comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab" with the Prime Minister.

Amarinder, who joined the saffron party in September, said that he was meeting PM Modi after nearly three months. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in New Delhi.

Without giving any specific details, the former Chief Minister said he had “comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab” in the meeting with the PM that lasted for about half an hour.

Amarinder, who joined the saffron party in September, said that he was meeting PM Modi after nearly three months.

Later talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Amarinder condemned the incident of arson outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar on Monday night where supporters of Amritpal Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, set ablaze chairs and benches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

The former Congress leader, who had quit the party ahead of this year’s Punjab Assembly elections in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a landslide victory, said the incident was quite unacceptable and warned against letting the situation drift any further.

Expressing strong concern over the smuggling in of drones from Pakistan which were carrying weapons and drugs, Amarinder said these were finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab.

More from Chandigarh

He pointed out that despite warnings, the frequency of inflow of weapons and drugs to the state from Pakistan has gone up.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:38:19 pm
Next Story

Fans spot Sidharth Shukla’s picture as Shehnaaz Gill’s phone wallpaper, see video

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close