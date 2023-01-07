scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann rejigs cabinet after minister Sarari quits

New minister Dr Balbir Singh gets the health, medical education and elections portfolios, which were with Chetan Singh Jauramajra, who had misbehaved with the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences V-C, leading to his resignation.

Fauja Singh Sarari’s resignation came four months after an audio clip went viral where he is purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion. (File)
Following the resignation of minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reshuffled his cabinet and divested Harjot Singh Bains of the important mining and geology and jails portfolios on Saturday.

While Mann handed over the mining and geology department to Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, he kept the jails portfolio. The government has been drawing flak over the rocketing prices of sand, which costs Rs 40-55 per cubic feet, and was not able to draw up a policy.

The chief minister has given the health and family welfare, medical education and elections portfolios to the newly inducted minister, Dr Balbir Singh, by taking them away from Chetan Singh Jauramajra, who had misbehaved with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned alleging humiliation.

The government has not been able to appoint a new vice-chancellor even in view of the rising concerns over Covid.

Political Pulse |Outgoing Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari a retired cop who vowed to reform the system with his knowledge of it

Jauramajra has been given the portfolios of freedom fighters, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture, all of which were earlier with Sarari, who quit on Saturday.

Harjot Singh Bains has been given the technical education and higher education portfolios, which were with Meet Hayer. Hayer has been given the water resources department, which was with Bram Shankar Jimpa. He already has the portfolios of science and technology and sports.

Mann has given his department of hospitality to Anmol Gagan Mann, who already has the tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and removal of grievances portfolios.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
