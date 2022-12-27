scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife to holiday in Rajasthan from tomorrow

This is Bhagwant Mann’s first vacation after taking over as Punjab’s chief minister nine months ago, sources said.

On Wednesday, the chief minister and his wife will halt for the night in Bikaner, as per sources. (file)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will head to Rajasthan for holiday till New Year’s Eve. Sources said Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur will head from Chandigarh to Bathinda on Tuesday evening and will travel by road towards Bikaner on Wednesday morning.

This is Mann’s first holiday after taking over as the state’s chief minister nine months ago, sources added. Dr Kaur had recently travelled to the US. She joined Mann in Chandigarh a few days ago.

On Wednesday, the chief minister and his wife will halt for the night in Bikaner, as per sources. They will spend Thursday in Jodhpur and Friday in Jaisalmer before returning to Chandigarh by a chartered flight on Saturday.

The couple was in Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday to pay tributes to the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, known as the Chaar Sahibzaade.

Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Last month, the AAP leader spent almost 15 consecutive days in Gujarat. Before that, he spent his weekends in the poll-bound state. After returning to Punjab, he held a number of meetings on various issues. Of late, Mann has been holding meetings at the Chief Minister’s Office following criticism that he mostly operates from his official residence.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:44 IST
