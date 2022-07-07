Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding Live: Security tightened outside Mann’s residence; Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Governor on guest list

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wedding Live Updates: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The security was tightened outside his house as guests start arriving.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was among the first ones to arrive. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.

This is Mann’s second marriage. An MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Ambala, Kaur is the youngest of three sisters. It is believed to be an arranged marriage, with Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur acquainted with Kaur’s family.