scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Live now

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding Live: Security tightened outside Mann’s residence; Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Governor on guest list

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 7, 2022 10:45:49 am
Mann is set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Sangrur in a private ceremony. (Express photo)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wedding Live Updates: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The security was tightened outside his house as guests start arriving.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was among the first ones to arrive. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.

This is Mann’s second marriage. An MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Ambala, Kaur is the youngest of three sisters. It is believed to be an arranged marriage, with Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur acquainted with Kaur’s family.

Live Blog

Bhagwant Mann wedding Live Updates: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur; Delhi CM, Haryana CM on the guest list; Follow latest updates here

10:45 (IST)07 Jul 2022
In Photos | Security personnel check vehicles entering Bhagwan Mann's residence for the wedding

The security was tightened outside the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as guests started arriving for the wedding.


10:41 (IST)07 Jul 2022
As CM Bhagwant Mann is congratulated, unknown Dr Gurpreet Kaur thanks everyone

As news of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second wedding scheduled for Thursday broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in from politicians of AAP, Congress and BJP. 

While this was expected, something unusual followed. A Twitter handle by the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who claims to be from Mohali and joined Twitter in 2018, started thanking everyone. The profile has a picture of the slogan — I stand with farmers — and the description says, “daughter of the soil”. 

While Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages, some didn’t shy away from taking potshots. Youth Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon in a tweet mentioned AAP’s slogan “Ik mauka hor”. “Ik mauka hor (one chance) is the flavour and congratulations to @BhagwantMann for starting his second innings (mauka). Hope the new boss drives away the delhi bosses… new power couple,” he tweeted. Read more

10:38 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Ahead of the wedding, security tightened outside CM Mann's residence

CM Bhagwant Mann will be getting married in a low-key affair at his residence. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.

10:33 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The security was tightened outside his house as guests start arriving.

The marriage will be solemnised at the Sector 8 gurudwara. The ‘laanwa’ ceremony is scheduled at 11 am.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

The news of Bhagwant Mann's wedding appeared to have come as a surprise to not just villagers of Pehowa, to which the 32-year-old Kaur belongs, but also many of Mann’s colleagues. In fact, Mann, 48, had many official meetings planned for Thursday, which now stand cancelled.

Neighbours in Pehowa know Kaur as a pleasant person, fondly known as “Gopi”. “The family left for Chandigarh five days ago, but we did not know that Gurpreet was getting married to the Punjab CM!” a neighbour said, adding that they were all thrilled. “It is a proud moment for us that the Punjab CM is going to become our son-in-law.”

AAP sources said Mann will be footing the bill for the arrangements in his personal capacity.

Mann’s mother Harpal has reached the CM residence from their native village of Satoj. AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said Harpal and Mann’s sister Manpreet knew Gurpreet Kaur. “The families are distantly related. The bride’s family had been in touch with the mother for a few years. The match has been made by the CM’s mother, who has been pressuring him to get remarried.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd