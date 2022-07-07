Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding Live: Security tightened outside Mann’s residence; Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Governor on guest list

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wedding Live Updates: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The security was tightened outside his house as guests start arriving.
Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was among the first ones to arrive. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.
This is Mann’s second marriage. An MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Ambala, Kaur is the youngest of three sisters. It is believed to be an arranged marriage, with Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur acquainted with Kaur’s family.
The security was tightened outside the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as guests started arriving for the wedding.
As news of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second wedding scheduled for Thursday broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in from politicians of AAP, Congress and BJP.
While this was expected, something unusual followed. A Twitter handle by the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who claims to be from Mohali and joined Twitter in 2018, started thanking everyone. The profile has a picture of the slogan — I stand with farmers — and the description says, “daughter of the soil”.
While Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages, some didn’t shy away from taking potshots. Youth Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon in a tweet mentioned AAP’s slogan “Ik mauka hor”. “Ik mauka hor (one chance) is the flavour and congratulations to @BhagwantMann for starting his second innings (mauka). Hope the new boss drives away the delhi bosses… new power couple,” he tweeted. Read more
CM Bhagwant Mann will be getting married in a low-key affair at his residence. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM ML Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are also on the guest list.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The security was tightened outside his house as guests start arriving.
The marriage will be solemnised at the Sector 8 gurudwara. The ‘laanwa’ ceremony is scheduled at 11 am.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!