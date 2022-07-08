scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Haryana doctor in private ceremony

The 48-year-old Mann and Gurpreet, who hails from Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, completed the Anand Karaj rituals in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and party Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 8, 2022 2:04:59 am
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. (Express)

The key elements of a big fat Punjabi wedding — the band, bajaa, and baraat — were missing as Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at his home here in a private ceremony, becoming the the first chief minister of Punjab to get married while in office.

The 48-year-old Mann and Gurpreet, who hails from Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, completed the Anand Karaj rituals in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and party Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

No Cabinet minister, MLA or any other party leader from state unit of AAP was invited for the ceremony that took place away from the media glare. Only some officials from the of Chief Minister’s Office reached the venue briefly to congratulate Mann. Cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora and party MLA Kulwant Singh received Kejriwal at the Chandigarh Airport but were not part of the wedding ceremony.

More from Chandigarh

Arrangements were made for about 80 guests at the CM’s Sector 2 residence. The wedding feast included ‘dal makhni’, ‘chana masala’, ‘karahi paneer’, ‘navratan biryani’, ‘jeera onion pulao’, ‘kalonji wale aloo’ and some continental dishes as well as ‘moong dal halwa’, fresh fruit trifle, and ice cream for dessert.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement