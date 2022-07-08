Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Haryana doctor in private ceremony

The key elements of a big fat Punjabi wedding — the band, bajaa, and baraat — were missing as Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at his home here in a private ceremony, becoming the the first chief minister of Punjab to get married while in office.

The 48-year-old Mann and Gurpreet, who hails from Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, completed the Anand Karaj rituals in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and party Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

No Cabinet minister, MLA or any other party leader from state unit of AAP was invited for the ceremony that took place away from the media glare. Only some officials from the of Chief Minister’s Office reached the venue briefly to congratulate Mann. Cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora and party MLA Kulwant Singh received Kejriwal at the Chandigarh Airport but were not part of the wedding ceremony.

Arrangements were made for about 80 guests at the CM’s Sector 2 residence. The wedding feast included ‘dal makhni’, ‘chana masala’, ‘karahi paneer’, ‘navratan biryani’, ‘jeera onion pulao’, ‘kalonji wale aloo’ and some continental dishes as well as ‘moong dal halwa’, fresh fruit trifle, and ice cream for dessert.