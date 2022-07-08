Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to set up an RS member-headed temporary advisory committee

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to constitute a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration.

A decision to this effect was taken Wednesday, a day before the CM was to get married. Sources said that the government is trying to accommodate an important Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member as chairperson of the temporary committee.

As per the terms of reference of the temporary committee, the notification of which was issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on the first day of his taking over as top bureaucrat of the state, the chairperson and its members would not be entitled to any compensation or remuneration.

Sources said that the temporary committee has been formed with these terms of reference so that a Rajya Sabha member can be appointed as its chairperson. This will circumvent the office-of-profit rule, under which a parliamentarian or a legislator cannot take up an assignment as a chairperson.

With the constitution of the committee, its chairperson would be able to be a part of official meetings and give his advice to the government on paper.

The notification reads, “Punjab Chief Minister has undertaken a review of working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a temporary committee to advise the government of the state of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration as and when such advice is sought from it.”

As per the notification, the temporary and ad hoc committee would be advisory in nature and will serve as per the pleasure of the Chief Minister.

“The committee shall consist of a chairman and such other members, if any, who may be required from time to time, as appointed by the government,” it says.

The office of chairman and members, if any, will not be entitled for any compensation, remuneration or perks of any kind or nomenclature in respect of such appointment. The chairman and members shall not even be entitled to payments that are compensatory in reimbursements.

The government would be issuing terms of appointments separately in respect of the individual appointments of chairman and each of the members.