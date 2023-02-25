Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets SAD, Sukhbir Badal over Kotkapura firing

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted the Badals on Saturday over past sacrilege incidents and vowed to deliver justice, asking what a government’s role was if it could not ensure justice for “our holy Guru Granth Sahib even in Punjab”.

“They got the sacred pages of the Guru Granth Sahib scattered in the streets… When we were not in power, I used to say that better late than never… I had said that if we get the power to make decisions, we will get justice done in the case. If we are not able to get justice in our own Punjab, then what is the government’s role in good governance?” the AAP leader said at Patrewala in Fazilka district, where he laid the foundation stone for a Rs 578.28-crore project to purify canal water.

Mann said that former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was not speaking the truth on the Kotkapura firing case, in which he has been indicted along with SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini by a special investigation team.

“The chargesheet was filed in the court on Friday. Now if anyone interviews Sukhbir Singh Badal, he starts fumbling because he is not speaking the truth. He knows what is going to happen now. Earlier they (SAD-BJP) had a fixed match with the Congress. They never knew that a third party could also come to power,” he said.

Mann said he used to tell Parkash Singh Badal that he would face the consequences of “whatever he had done with the Shiromani Akali Dal out of his blind love for his son” Sukhbir.

Pointing towards Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj, who defeated the Badal senior and Sukhbir respectively, the chief minister said, “This is the power of the public… This time all the heavyweights were shown the door by the masses.”

The chief minister, however, said he did not believe in political vendetta and that his government would take to task everyone who “looted the masses, whether they are from the Opposition or our own ranks”.

Advertisement

“We collect enough documents and proofs against a person before filing a corruption case or any other case,” he said. Without naming AAP MLA Amit Rattan, who was arrested recently, the chief minister said, “You people voted us and chose 92 of us. So it is our duty to maintain your trust. The broom (AAP symbol) is meant for cleaning. If a little bit of dirt is inside the house, it also needs to be cleaned. If any of us goes wrong anywhere, do correct us and guide us. If there is a problem.. the solution is also within.”

Must Read | Bargari Morcha hails SIT for indicting Badals in chargesheet

Talking about the water purification project, Mann said, “Today our groundwater and river and even canal waters are getting unfit for drinking and agriculture. So we are going to install a 68 million litres per day (MLD) plant that will purify the water of the canal passing through this area”.

The project will provide purified water to 122 surrounding villages and 15 hamlets in Abohar, Khuhian Sarvar, Arniwala and Fazilka, he added.

Advertisement

Mann said the groundwater of the area had a great extent of total dissolved solids and other elements that cause Hepatitis C, cancer and skin diseases, among others. He said the government decided to set up the project in the area because the Balluana constituency, under which it falls, was facing an acute drinking water shortage.