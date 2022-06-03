Won’t forgive guilty at any cost: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Moosewala’s family

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met late singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s family and conveyed his condolences, promising to take action against those responsible for his murder.

“I assure you that the culprits would be caught soon. We will not forgive the guilty at any cost. Justice will be done,” told Moosewala’s family at their home in Moosa village.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Ahead of the chief minister’s visit, a few people held a protest against the Punjab Police for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village by deploying heavy security.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Youth Congress alleged that a DSP appeared to hold Moosewala’s father’s shoulders during Mann’s visit. “Why were you afraid from helpless father,” a tweet from the Punjab Youth Congress’ official handle read. “Do you consider yourself guilty? What threat did his father pose that a DSP had to hold his shoulders?”

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the Congress of playing “dirty politics” over the singer’s murder.

On Thursday, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Moosewala’s family to condole the death of the singer.

(With PTI inputs)