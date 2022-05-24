Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption

Updated: May 24, 2022 1:23:51 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday sacked Health minister Dr Vijay Singla from his Cabinet on charges of corruption. “Referring his case to the police to register a case,” said Mann.
“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state’s Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla,” Punjab CMO said in a statement.
Singla, who has been dismissed from cabinet, is an MLA from Mansa. He is a dentist by profession and runs a dental clinic in the city. Singla joined AAP about seven years ago.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-