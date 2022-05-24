scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption

"Vijay singla was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against him," Punjab CMO said in a statement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2022 1:23:51 pm
on charges of corruptionDr Vijay Singla (Express Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday sacked Health minister Dr Vijay Singla from his Cabinet on charges of corruption. “Referring his case to the police to register a case,” said Mann.

“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state’s Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla,” Punjab CMO said in a statement.

Singla, who has been dismissed from cabinet, is an MLA from Mansa. He is a dentist by profession and runs a dental clinic in the city. Singla joined AAP about seven years ago.

