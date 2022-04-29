After Patiala clashes, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says won’t allow social fabric to be disturbed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered an immediate inquiry on Friday into the violent clashes in Patiala and told the police top brass that those responsible should not be spared.

Chairing a meeting with the senior officers such as chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and additional chief secretary A Venu Prasad to review the law and order situation in Patiala, Mann directed director-general of police VK Bhawra to keep a close tab on the situation and constantly update him about it.

Mann said the AAP government was committed to maintaining law and order and that no one would be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace. He said Punjab was one of the most peaceful states in the country, thanks to the police’s constant vigil. He added that the border state was highly vulnerable because it was being considered “a soft target by inimical forces which want to disturb the peace for their vested interests”. Nobody, however influential, will be allowed to take law into their hands, he added. They would be dealt with severely as per law.

Mann said the state’s social fabric would not be allowed to be disturbed and “such anti-national forces” would be crushed with a heavy hand, upholding the country’s integrity and sovereignty.