Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Punjab CM Mann orders agitating officials to return to work today or face suspension

In an order, issued on Wednesday morning, the chief minister said their strike should be declared illegal.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI, file)
Punjab CM Mann orders agitating officials to return to work today or face suspension
In a strongly worded note, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday asked protesting officials who have been on mass casual leave since January 9 to rejoin work by 2 pm or face consequences.

In an order, issued on Wednesday morning, the chief minister said their strike should be declared illegal. In his order to the chief secretary, Mann said, “It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against the strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers.”

Also read |PCS officers, revenue, clerical staff continue strike in Punjab; public face inconvenience

He added, “Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance for corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting. It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government. Therefore you are directed to declare this strike illegal, suspend all officers who do not join by 2 pm today and those who do not join after 2 pm, their period of absence should be treated as dies non.”

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua told The Indian Express he has received the orders from Mann. He said, “The CM had already assured the officials that the next action would be taken after taking sanction from him. But yet, the strike was not being called off and the public is getting harassed. Hence, these orders.”

Must read |Punjab revenue officers also announce mass leave for five days in support of PCS, IAS officers

The Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers proceeded on five-day mass casual leave Monday after the Vigilance Bureau arrested one of their colleagues in Ludhiana. The officers said the bureau had not followed the standard operating procedure.

Later, Punjab revenue officials and clerical staff also joined the strike. A delegation of 59-odd IAS officers also called on the chief minister to protest against the Vigilance Bureau’s FIR against a fellow officer. The CM had assured them that due protocol would be followed.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:44 IST
